Orlando Weather: Unseasonably warm week ahead in Central Florida; thunderstorm threat looms

Active weather alert: A portion of the Central Florida area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

Orlando Weather Forecast

We've got a warm week ahead in Central Florida, with temperatures feeling more like the end of April than the beginning of March. Expect low 80s today with a warming trend toward the mid and upper 80s by the weekend.

We also face a thunderstorm threat for the first half of this week, though today's threat looks to remain well west of Orlando, toward Tampa Bay.

Tomorrow, the storm threat shifts back into our region and becomes likely during our Tuesday afternoon and evening. That could lead to a wet Tuesday afternoon commute.

Morning showers and a few rumbles are likely Wednesday, before we dry it out that afternoon, followed by a warming trend into the upper 80s by Saturday.

A few storms are possible Sunday with a weak cold front, but otherwise it'll be a nice weekend for any watersports or beach plans.