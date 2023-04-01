Orlando weather: Sweltering heat continues in Central Florida this weekend

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Another toasty weekend with slim rain chances. Highs will climb to near 90 across most of Central FL thanks to a SW breeze. A few stray showers are possible south of I-4 (from Kissimmee to Melbourne) this afternoon.

A weak front Sunday will bring a dry, north wind. That could elevate the fire threat in the afternoon for our northern communities (Volusia, Lake, Marion, etc.).

BEACHES:

The beach will be a great spot to cool off this weekend. However, be mindful of the moderate rip current risk. Rip currents can cause problems for even the strongest swimmers. Over the weekend mid-upper 80s will return to the beaches, sunshine and dry skies continue then as well. The surf will reach 3 feet Saturday with lower surf expected Sunday.

THEME PARKS:

More toasty weather for the parks with highs nearing 90 degrees. There is a scant rain chance after 3 pm, but likely it will remain dry this weekend.

OUTLOOK:

Dry weather likely continues this weekend, despite a weak front passing through Sunday morning. Rain chances could make a return Monday, but overall any shower or storm would be isolated at best.

The same weather pattern will establish itself again next week leading to persistent heat and more dry weather. Because of this, the fire threat continues with burn bans in effect indefinitely.