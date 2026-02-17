Man killed in Winter Park shooting, police say

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in Winter Park, according to police.

Officers responded to Railroad Avenue after receiving a call about gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winter Park Police at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Police said the investigation is ongoing.