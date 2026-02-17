Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in Winter Park shooting, police say

Published  February 17, 2026 8:53am EST
Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Tuesday in Winter Park, according to police. 

Officers responded to Railroad Avenue after receiving a call about gunshots in the area. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police. 

The man’s identity has not been released. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winter Park Police at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Winter Park Police Department. 

