Orlando weather: Temps to top out in the 90s across Central Florida this weekend

TODAY: Temperatures as you're stepping out the door this morning in Central Florida are pleasant and mild, in the 60s and 70s. After the comfortable start to the day, we'll see a dramatic warm-up by this afternoon with highs in the low 90s across our inland communities and closer to the mid-80s along the coast, courtesy of a cooler sea breeze.

With high pressure in place, we'll remain partly to mostly sunny.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to climb this weekend. While afternoon highs won't break any records, they'll come close. Plan for temperatures to top out in the low and mid-90s across Central Florida throughout the weekend under a mostly sunny sky. Wear sunscreen and be sure to stay hydrated for any outdoor plans!

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next chance for rain comes Monday with a weak cold front set to kick off a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms.

It'll knock our temps down to near-normal (but still just above) temps through the middle of next week. The front will be fading as it reaches Central Florida, so severe weather isn't anticipated at this time.