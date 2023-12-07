Orlando weather: Temperatures, humidity on the rise heading into the weekend across Central Florida

Today's high: 68 degrees

Tonight's low: 52 degrees

TODAY: We start your Thursday on a chilly note. Wake up temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 40s. There is a Frost Advisory in effect in north Central Florida until 9 am. Highs will rise into the upper-60s and low-70s across the area this afternoon. Sunshine dominates today with breezy NE winds will be in play all day, adding a little bit of nip to the air, especially in shaded areas.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cool temps return tonight. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s. It's a nice night to enjoy a backyard firepit as those temps cool down.

BEACHES: It will be cool at the beaches. A few passing clouds with a 10% chance of a shower or sprinkle along the immediate beaches today and tomorrow. Water temps are dropping though, the mid-upper 60s in the surf zones for Volusia and Flagler counties, warmer in coastal Brevard which is typical.

THEME PARKS: It is a great day at the theme parks with plentiful sunshine and dry skies. Highs hit near 68 park side today but don't forget a light jacket or sweater early and later tonight!

OUTLOOK: Temperatures and humidity are on the rise heading into the weekend. Back into the upper 70s by Saturday afternoon and low-80s on Sunday. The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching a strong cold front that will move across the southeast this weekend. At some point during the day, heavy showers and storms and gusty winds are possible.

We are calling Sunday and FOX 35 Weather Impact Day because the cold front could impact your outdoor plans.

At this time, severe weather does not look likely, but if anything changes we will be the first to let you know. It will turn much cooler after that system with lows again dropping into the 40s by next Monday night into Tuesday morning.