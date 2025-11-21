Orlando weather: Sunny day ahead for Central Florida

The Brief Foggy start to the day, especially along the Atlantic Coast The weekend will be sunny and dry. The weather will be a comfortable low to mid 80s through the middle of next week.



We'll start the day with fog, which will lift for bright sunshine. High will be 83°. Mostly clear skies with fog developing late. Low close to 62°.

Weekend weather

Early fog followed by warm sunshine. High of 84°. Our typical high is 77° so this represents temperatures running 5-7° warmer than normal.

Thanksgiving forecast

A weak cold front will move into Florida on Thanksgiving Day, bringing more clouds and a few passing showers.

The overall chance for rain is 20-30% so there is not the highest confidence of anything particularly impactful happening.

It'll be a bit cooler by Black Friday with lows in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 60s and 70s.