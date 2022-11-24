Orlando weather: A few showers possible on Thanksgiving in Central Florida ahead of next cool front

Happy Thanksgiving!

While you're getting ready to feast with family and friends, you may be trying to decide whether to eat indoors or outdoors. Central Florida will be warm and mostly dry, but there is a chance for some downpours on this Turkey Day. And be sure to have a sweater ready because another cool front is on the way!

Today's high: 82 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Rain: 20% scattered showers

Main weather concerns:

We start the day with patchy dense fog. If you are traveling to see family or friends this morning, remember to slow down and use your low beam headlights.This afternoon highs will reach the low-80s across the interior and upper-70s along our east coast. There could be a s few showers this afternoon/ evening at 20% coverage.

BEACHES:

Lots of clouds and a shower or two will rule the day at our local beaches. Breezy North-Northwest winds and surf in the 3-4' range. The rip current risk is high, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

Lots of clouds around the theme parks today, expect a few showers later this afternoon and early evening. Rain amounts look light. Highs at the theme parks will reach the low-80s.

OUTLOOK:

Attention shoppers, your forecast looks great for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday! Beyond that, a cold front will swing through Florida this weekend. A few showers possible on Sunday with slightly lower temperatures as we head into early next week. Have a great Thanksgiving and stay safe.

TROPICS:

The tropics are quiet with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.