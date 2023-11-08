Orlando weather: Sun-filled skies with temps in the 80s across Central Florida Wednesday afternoon

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns:

The only main weather concern today would be a sunburn. Great weather makes a return and looking very much like what we've seen over the last few days. A cool morning morphs into a warm afternoon with highs hitting in the mid-80s inland, closer to the upper 70s to near 80 along the beaches. Sun filled skies are on tap with only a few fair weather clouds around throughout the day.

BEACHES:

Another great day at our Central Florida beaches today. Highs near 80 degrees after a cool start. Sunshine prevails, so a good sunscreen will be necessary. Surf looks pretty fun as our mix of longer period ENE swell rolls. Winds are light and variable early with an onshore breeze developing for the pm. Rip current risk stages in the moderate zone. Water temps are near 70 degrees in Flagler and Volusia Counties, warmer in the Brevard area and near 77 degrees.

THEME PARKS:

Enjoy the great weather at the theme parks today. Sunny, low humidity and quite pleasant. Highs hit in the mid- 80s with dry skies!

OUTLOOK:

The extended forecast brings a warming trend into Central Florida through midweek. Highs will rise into the mid-80s today through the coming weekend.

Skies remain dry until late weekend. A front will draw closer to the area during this time. Rain chances head for the 20-30% range Sunday and Monday. Expect cooler temps by early next week with highs in the 70s, lows in the 60s-breezes will also increase from the Northeast.

TROPICS:

The tropics remain nice and quiet. Tropical storm formation is not expected for the next 7 days. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

