Orlando weather: Strong storms could bring hail, gusty winds to Central Florida



Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 69 degrees

We have two FOX 35 Storm Alert Days this weekend due to multiple rounds of expected severe weather.

ROUND ONE: The first round begins this afternoon much like we have seen this past week. Scattered storms will develop inland over I-4 by 2-3 pm and push east towards the coast. The main risks with this first round will be large hail, damaging winds, and even a brief coastal tornado. Storms should push into the Atlantic coast by 8 pm ending the first threat.

ROUND TWO: The second round of storms are expected overnight into Sunday morning ahead of a cool front. This will be a dangerous line of storms that could bring an overnight tornado threat along with strong winds. Timing will be 1 AM to 9 AM from west to east. Be sure to have your phone charged and a way to get alerts! Nocturnal tornado threats are always a bigger threat so it's important to be as safe as possible and have a plan.

BEACHES:

It will be a nice start at the beaches through lunchtime with a south wind and partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm well into the 80s. A moderate rip current risk will still be present. Storms are expected by 3-4 pm with a risk of severe weather. Be sure to head in before the storms arrive!

THEME PARKS:

Quiet through the morning with storms likely by 2 pm. Storms will exit by late afternoon with a lull in activity in the evening. Highs will climb to near 90 so stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK:

After a stormy weekend (and past week), our weather pattern will change to kick off the upcoming week. Drier air and high pressure arrives behind Sunday's front and will keep our weather quiet through the work week. Highs will start in the lower 80s Monday and return to near 90 by the end of the week.