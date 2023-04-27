Safety tips: Here's what to do during a tornado

As tornado warnings were issued across Central Florida, understanding what to do during one is very important.

The National Weather Service has provided some tips on what to do during a tornado.

Tornados can happen at any time and anywhere while bringing intense winds over 200 mph. They also look like funnels

What to do during a tornado?

If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows

Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Watch for flying debris

What to do after a tornado?

Look for updates with the FOX 35 Storm Team

Stay clear of fallen power lines or broken utility lines

Contact your healthcare provider if you are sick and need medical attention

Wear appropriate gear during clean-up such as thick-soled shoes, long pants, and work gloves, use appropriate face coverings or makes if cleaning.

Acting quickly is the best way to ensure you stay safe during a tornado.