Orlando weather: Steamy day ahead with scattered afternoon storms

A hot and humid day is in the works across Central Florida with the return of showers and storms by this afternoon. Highs today will reach the low 90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s along the coast and beaches.

Once we factor in our humidity, feels-like temperatures will be in the low 100s. We'll stay dry through midday before a few downpours begin to form shortly after lunchtime.

Today's chances won't be quite as widespread as what we saw yesterday, but those who do see the rain can expect heavy downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Showers and storms are set to fade and depart to our west by 7-8pm. A similar set-up is on the way for tomorrow with highs a degree or two hotter.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hot temperatures with daily rounds of showers and storms will last through roughly the middle parts of this week. Slightly drier air will steadily filter in by Wednesday and Thursday leading to lower chances of showers and storms but high temperatures closer to the mid 90s.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days. However, we're keeping close tabs on a few tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. If any further development is anticipated, we'll be sure to let you know.