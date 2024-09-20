Orlando weather: Mainly dry day ahead with isolated storm threat through the weekend

Another mainly dry day is in store across Central Florida. High pressure to our north is going to dominate, making for a northeastern breeze here at home.

This will likely allow our dew points to drop just a touch, through the weekend and into early next week.

We'll still have an isolated storm threat with the help of the sea breeze on Friday and through the weekend. Highs stay seasonable for this time of year, topping out right around 90°.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine into early next week as well as this upper ridge of high pressure starts to shift in.

Sunshine prevails in the mornings but by afternoon, clouds will bubble up in the heating of the day.

Conditions will stay drier through the first half of next week but become more unsettled with some of that Gulf moisture getting thrown our way. That moisture coincides with the potential tropical system developing in the Caribbean.

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is still pinpointing a 40% chance of development over the western Caribbean. Ensembles continue to diverge in scenarios and exact placement of the system, but looking at the trends, it seems like they're all showing a westward shift. This has been noticed going through the last 24 hours or so.

The placement of the upper ridge is also different on the Euro Ensemble vs. GEFS. It's farther east on the GEFS, allowing for more of a northeastern turn, differing from the Euro, which is directly on top of us.

It acts like a roadblock, preventing the system from lifting our way. This scenario would yield to more of a Western Gulf/Mexico hit.

