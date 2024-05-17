Orlando weather: Rain, storms expected in these areas of Central Florida on Friday

After a quiet start to our Friday morning, a complex of storms will move into areas north of Orlando later this morning and midday, bringing a few showers and storms to the region.

Orlando may stay dry today, though the tail end of the line may bring a brief downpour early this afternoon.

Gainesville will see an 80% chance for a little morning rain, while Kissimmee only has a 30% chance for rain.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Conditions will dry out by the evening commute with highs reaching the low-90s.

There is a significance to the rain coming our way. It is the same system which brought widespread severe weather to Houston, Texas, during the heart of their evening commute Thursday with winds gusting past 100 mph and even taking down some transmission lines with a possible tornado.

Thankfully for us in Central Florida, it's a shadow of what it once was, but it will pave the way for another round of storms this weekend.

Sunday will feature a good shot at periodic downpours and a few storms. That could impact your plans. Otherwise, most of the next week looks dry and hot.