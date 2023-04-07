Orlando weather: TIMELINE: Rain expected to hop through Central Florida during Easter weekend

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees





Main weather concerns:

We have another warm day ahead on this Friday. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s across the Orlando metro and 80s along the coast. We could see a stray shower or two later this afternoon, but coverage overall remains low.

BEACHES:

Afternoon highs at the beach will be in the 80s with a breeze out of the southeast at 10 mph. There could be an isolated light shower this morning, but skies remain mostly dry. A moderate rip current risk continues, make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

Warm weather continues at the theme parks with highs soaring to the low-90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK:

Rain is on the way to Florida beginning on Easter Sunday and continuing into early next week. A cool front in north Florida this weekend will bring a rise in showers and storms on Sunday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Temperatures will return to the seasonal low-80s on Easter Sunday.

An area of low pressure could develop in the Gulf of Mexico early next week bringing some much needed rain to central Florida, but how much exactly? Models are still in disagreement on rainfall totals as the GFS model shows lower rain coverage, while the European model shows a much wetter outlook. Either way, forecast highs will dip into the upper-70s early next week.

This system will also bring high surf and could cause more beach erosion along the coast. There will be 6-8ft breaking waves, deadly rip currents and high surf advisories. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar right on your cell phone.

