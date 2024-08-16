Orlando weather: Pleasant morning temps, mostly sunny skies forecast for this weekend

As you step outside this Friday morning, expect more comfortable temperatures and lower humidity levels.

Northeast winds will help keep temperatures below normal, which is a very rare sight for this time of year!

Most areas across Central Florida will see highs near the 90-degree mark, if not a few degrees lower. Sunshine will be plentiful as a dry day unfolds this afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

Expect to wake up to delightful temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Many of us will see morning lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday's forecast will be similar to Friday's, with highs around 90-degrees under a mostly sunny and dry sky.

Sunday's forecast will be hotter, but humidity will still be slightly lower than what we've been dealing with.

If you're heading out to any of our local beaches on the east coast, keep in mind there is a high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf.

Local officials are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water if possible.