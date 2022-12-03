Orlando weather: Picture perfect weekend with lots of sunshine for Central Florida

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low: 61 degrees

Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns:

Hard to beat the weather this weekend! Temperatures will be just above seasonal today with highs in the upper-70s with mostly sunny skies. We remain dry with a wind out of the east.

BEACHES:

Sunshine and the mid-70s will dominate this afternoon. Surf is in the 5' range and there is a high rip current risk. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS:

Great weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be in the upper-70s with sunny skies. Don't forget to stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK:

No major changes extending into next week. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

