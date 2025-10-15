Orlando weather: Passing clouds, some sprinkles with lows in 60s tonight

A few passing clouds and a sprinkle or two are possible on the Space Coast tonight.

Here is a look at the weather forecast for Wednesday night and the rest of the week.

Tonight's forecast

What To Expect:

Tonight, lows will dip into the 60s for most overnight.

What will the weather be like on Thursday?

What To Expect:

Mixed clouds and sun are expected for Thursday with a touch more clouds than sun because of continuing NE wind flow.

That will also push a few minor and light sprinkles and showers into the Space Coast during the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Looking Ahead:

We should go back to near total sunshine and no chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

It will get much warmer this weekend with afternoon high temperatures back into the upper 80s by Sunday with some humidity returning too. Lows wil hover around the mid-60s.

High temperatures inland could near the 90 degree mark even by the middle of next week. There is no major or notable chance for any rainfall in the next seven days for all of central Florida.

Tracking the Tropics

Lorenzo is a tropical storm that will do a loop off the coast of Africa over the next few days. It is not a risk to any land mass in its lifetime and will fall apart by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on a tropical wave off the African Coast, which could become better organized over the next week.

Closer to Florida, there are no other official areas to watch, per the National Hurricane Center, in the next seven days, but that should change soon. Temperatures are quite warm across the Caribbean Sea and that is extremely conducive for tropical development.

The folks at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) today put out a long-range zone to watch in the Caribbean next week.

We will be talking about this next tropical wave for a while still. One thing should be said, it is not a "GFS model fantasy" for this as of now.

In fact, most models show development in the Caribbean later next week. The European model ensemble is now already at a 50–60% chance of a depression forming south of Puerto Rico a week from now.

"Melissa" would be the next name up on the list, and while it is too early to speculate much, all of Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean will need to keep close eyes on this potential system about 10–14 days from now.