Orlando weather: Morning showers, downpours expected Thursday across Central Florida

Thursday began with morning showers and downpours across Central Florida. These showers are a result of a cold front, which will keep rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the morning. Not everyone will see the rain and it won't be a total washout! These showers will come to an end during the early afternoon after the passage of the cold front.

Winds will pick up as a result, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s for highs.

Friday kicks off what is set to be an absolutely beautiful stretch of weather into the weekend. High pressure keeps sunshine in the forecast all weekend long, and helps move in warmer air into Central Florida.

High temperatures are set to climb into the low and mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday. For any Easter Sunday plans, it will be a cool start to the day, with morning lows in the 50s. Temperatures will warm up in a big way, with afternoon highs near the mid-80s.

April begins Monday and it's going to be a hot start to the month! Plan for highs near 90° Tuesday afternoon. Our next system arrives Wednesday bringing scattered showers.