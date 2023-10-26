Orlando weather: Mix of sun and clouds with a few showers along the Central Florida coast

Pleasant weather will continue across central Florida on Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s inland and low-80s along our coastal communities.

It is not a good day to take a dip in the ocean. Rough surf and a high rip current risk is present at all east coast beaches.

Winds remain breezy through the end of the week, before they will calm by this weekend.

Skies will dry out Saturday and Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-80s. Enjoy the lovely weather!

Today's high: 83 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Another day of pleasant weather continues across Central Florida today. Forecast highs reach the low-mid 80s inland, closer to 80 along the beaches.

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few isolated showers generally along our coastal communities. The gusty Northeast winds will continue today with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

The high rip current risk will be problematic through the end of the week.

BEACHES:

Gusty ENE winds and a rough surf zone will be the big story at the beaches today. Surf will build to the 4-6' range today with a high rip current risk.

Skies will feature passing sun and clouds, a few showers will blow in off the Atlantic through the day, chances are near 20%. It is not recommended to enter the surf at this time.

THEME PARKS:

A few passing clouds and sunshine will dominate the skies at the theme parks today. There is a very isolated chance of a passing shower exists, chances near 10%. Afternoon highs near 83 degrees with breezes out of the northeast.

OUTLOOK:

The extended Central Florida forecast keeps nice weather for Central Florida. Only token rain chances around 10-20% will be in play.

Expect a seasonal run of highs in the 80s and lows in the mixed 60s will be the norm through the weekend. Local breezes should ease quite a bit heading into Saturday and Sunday. It will be a great weekend to enjoy all that central Florida has to offer!

TROPICS:

Tammy remains out at sea and will turn a bit more to the West in the coming days. Tammy is expected to merge with a nearby front soon and stay away from central Florida. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring the tropics and will keep you informed on the latest.+++