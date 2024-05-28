Orlando weather: Midday storms headed toward Central Florida, blistering heat wave continues

A broken line of storms in the I-10 corridor from Lake City to Tallahassee will work southward toward Orlando, arriving around midday as only a few isolated storms.

This is left-over storm activity from a stalled cold front over Georgia. While temperatures will remain hot this week, the addition of clouds and a little spotty rain will lead to slightly less hot weather today, with highs in the mid-90s instead of upper-90s.

Overall, the big change for the rest of the week will be the chance for daily afternoon storms as a result of the heat, humidity and sea breeze. This represents a 20-40% chance for rain each afternoon.

Otherwise, late week a wind shift will bring northeast winds off the Atlantic, ushering-in an enhanced sea breeze from the Atlantic, effectively holding temps in the upper 80s to near 90 for highs.

The tropics remain quite despite a few tropical waves traversing the Atlantic and way above-normal temps, though Saturday represents the start of the 2024 hurricane season.

