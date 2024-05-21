Orlando weather: Mostly sunny day ahead with temps in the 80s on Tuesday

This Memorial Day Weekend's big weather story has shifted from the potentially stormy to now building and potentially dangerous heat.

On this unofficial start to summer, high temperatures will ramp up toward 98-100° across the region. This means, "feels-like" temperatures could push 105°-107°. There's only a 20-30% chance for an afternoon storm.

It'll be simply – hot! There's little relief on the horizon for that heat to let up.

Until then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, a busy Atlantic sea breeze will keep temperatures down to the upper 80s to near 90 – which will feel great compared to what's coming our way.

One issue that'll become all but inevitable? Drought. Building drought to be exact. With very little significant rain in the forecast, we'll see conditions rapidly drying and fire danger going way up.

