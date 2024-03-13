Orlando weather: Enjoy sunny week before cold front arrives in Central Florida

Central Florida is looking at quiet weather with a ridge of high pressure dominating our forecast through the weekend, keeping things mainly dry but warming us up quickly. Highs will range from the low 80s Wednesday to nearly 90° this weekend.

Then, a cold front on Monday brings showers and storms to the region, ushering in much cooler weather for the majority of next week.

While our average high this time of year is close to 80°, we'll only see highs close to 70° by Tuesday of next week. Those cooler temps will only last for several days, as we're going to pivot back to the upper 80s toward the last week of March.