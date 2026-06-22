Orlando weather: Lower rain chances as temperatures reach the mid-90s

The Brief Central Florida will start the workweek with lower rain chances, but afternoon showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out. The rain could move into the area between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, with frequent lightning expected. For the rest of the week, temperatures will climb to the mid-90s and upper 90s in some spots with the heat index in the low 100s.



Patchy fog is possible in a few spots around sunrise this morning in Central Florida.

By 8 a.m., any leftover fog should clear up and will allow for a partly to mostly sunny sky to prevail.

A few very isolated showers can't be ruled out this morning, especially in Brevard County.

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Heat index in the 100s

Temperatures will stay on the hot side and above normal as highs reach the mid 90s across the board. That being said, it won't be quite as steamy or stormy this afternoon.

With slightly drier air in place, this will keep our heat indices (feels-like temps) around the low 100s.

Lower rain chances to start the week

Despite a stray morning shower or two, storm chances will be more isolated as well, at a 30% chance.

Timeline:

Even with a slightly lower chance, heavy rain and frequent lightning can be expected. The best chances of rain today will take place from between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Mostly dry, warm, and muggy overnight. Plan for Tuesday morning temperatures to dip down into the mid 70s for lows.

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Temperatures, rain chances increasing for the rest of the week

The heat continues this week as temperatures climb into the mid 90s, even approaching the upper 90s in some spots.

The hottest of the temperatures will take hold tomorrow and Wednesday as highs reach at least around 96° in Orlando. Once we factor in humidity levels, heat indices will approach a range of around 102-108°.

Temperatures will hold steady around the low to middle 90s through the end of the work week.

Afternoon and evening shower and storm chances will stay on the more isolated side (30%) tomorrow and Wednesday as well, allowing more sunshine and dry time to heat things up.

Chances of showers and storms will steadily increase to around 40% and 50% by the end of the week.