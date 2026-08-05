Florida Python Challenge 2026 winner: 96 snakes and $10K grand prize

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The Brief The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has released the winners of the 2026 Python Challenge. Overall winner: Tom Rahill Total pythons caught and killed: 96 Grand prize: $10,000



The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has released the winners of the 2026 Florida Python Challenge.

More than 900 snake hunters helped remove nearly 300 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida during this year's 10-day challenge, which ran from July 10-19, 2026.

2026 Florida Python Challenge Winner

The winner of this year's Florida Python Challenge was Tom Rahill. He captured and killed 96 Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades, earning the $10,000 grand prize.

Other winners

Professional category

Most Pythons ($2,500) : Christina Kraus – 36 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up ($1,500) : Taylor Stanberry – 34 pythons

Longest Python ($1,000): Rahm Levinson – 16 feet, 5 inches

Novice category

Most Pythons ($2,500) : Bart Shreve – 9 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up ($1,500) : Michael Marousky – 4 pythons

Longest Python ($1,000): Vincent Poole – 8 feet, 2 inches

Military (Active Duty and Veteran)

Most Pythons ($2,500) : Stephen Payton (U.S. Army) – 3 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up ($1,500) : Jonathan Miller (U.S. Air Force) – 2 pythons

Longest Python ($1,000): Jeffery "Heath" Roser (U.S. Army) – 8 feet, 7 inches

FWC: 19,000 pythons removed since 2017

What they're saying:

FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said more than 19,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from South Florida over the last nine years.

"The number of invasive pythons removed from the Everglades during the 2026 Florida Python Challenge is a major victory for Florida’s native wildlife and a testament to what can be accomplished through strong partnerships and public participation," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto in a statement.

"With more than 1,600 pythons removed through Florida Python Challenge events to date and more than 19,000 removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017, these collective efforts continue to reduce the threat Burmese pythons pose to Florida’s native wildlife and ecosystems."

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

The Florida Python Challenge is a yearly 10-day competition that brings hunters from all over the U.S. and the world to Florida to hunt and kill these invasive snakes.

Prizes are given out to those who capture the most snakes, and who find the longest snakes. Burmese pythons are considered to be one of the longest snakes in the world, averaging between 6–9 feet.

The largest snake ever found in Florida was more than 18 feet long, the FWC said.

About Burmese Pythons

Why you should care:

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and are considered to be an invasive species, preying on birds, mammals, and other native animals within South Florida and the Everglades.

FWC officials said Burmese pythons can lay 50–100 eggs at a time.

What you can do:

People can report sightings of Burmese pythons, non-native snakes, tegus, and monitor lizards to the FWC’s Invasive Species Hotline at 888-IVE-GOT1 (888-483-4681).