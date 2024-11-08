Orlando weather: Light coastal showers and cloud coverage

TODAY:

A few light coastal showers and sprinkles are forming this morning in Central Florida. Overall, rain chances are low at 10-20%. These sprinkles will help maintain some cloud cover throughout the day, though we can expect a few sunny breaks. Temperatures will stay above average, with highs reaching the mid-80s this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Saturday and Sunday will be busy with events across Central Florida, and the weather should cooperate with any outdoor plans. A few isolated showers, mainly near the coast, may pop up, but they'll be very hit-or-miss. Highs will remain in the mid-80s through the weekend. Next week brings our next cold front, which will help cool things down a bit. Expect highs in the low 80s and lows returning to the 60s.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Rafael continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico. Due to upper-level winds, dry air, and cooler ocean temperatures, Rafael will gradually weaken. It poses no threat to Florida and will continue moving westward into open waters. We're also keeping an eye on a 20% chance of tropical development in the Caribbean, though it's not expected to become a named system. This could, however, slightly increase rain chances early next week.