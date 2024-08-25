Orlando weather: Late afternoon showers could linger into early evening across Central Florida

An even hotter and more humid day is underway across Central Florida. Highs today will approach the mid-90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s and low 90s along the coast and beaches.

Once we factor in our humidity, feels-like temperatures will be in the low 100s. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan to be outside! We'll stay mostly dry through midday, except for a few coastal downpours moving onshore.

As the Atlantic sea breeze moves inland, there is a much higher chance of rain this afternoon. Keep in mind that those who do see the rain can expect heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 40 MPH.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hot temperatures with daily rounds of showers and storms will last through roughly the middle parts of this week. Slightly drier air will steadily filter in by Wednesday and Thursday, leading to lower chances of showers and storms but high temperatures closer to the mid-90s.

Tracking the Tropics

No tropical development is expected over the next seven days. However, we're keeping close tabs on a few tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. If any further development is anticipated, we'll be sure to let you know.





