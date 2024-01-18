Orlando weather: Central Florida braces for cooler temperatures

After another chilly start, shifting winds will bring a warmer afternoon across Central Florida.

Skies trend mostly cloudy, a few showers possible after 12pm-coverage at 20% or so. Highs hit in the lower 70s around Orlando, cooler 60s in the northern counties.

Any rain looks to be on the lighter side. Tonight, shower chances remain around 20%, lows are nowhere near as chilly, widespread 50s will be the norm. Skies tonight will feature some bulked up cloud cover.

Friday looks like a mild day as highs head for the 70s yet again. Rain chances grow a touch higher to near 30% as a cold front works across the region. This front will move south of the area by Friday evening. Colder air will ride into Florida rather quickly, toppling temps yet again as we head into the weekend.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

FOX 35 Weather Impact Day has 0. been issued for Saturday and Sunday to address falling temps during this time. Highs Saturday will range from 50-55 degrees despite full sun, upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Lows will be quite chilly as the numbers fall into the 30s and 40s. Wind chills or "feels like" temps will range from the upper teens in North Florida, 20s and 30s closer to Orlando and the Atlantic beaches. Stay tuned!+