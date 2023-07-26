Orlando weather: Hot temps, humidity and rain expected in Central Florida Wednesday

Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Typical weather for Central Florida is in play on this Wednesday. Hot highs in the 90s, lows tonight in the widespread 70s.

Rain chances return with coverage highest over the inland Counties at 50%, 30% or less along the immediate beachfront. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats with any stronger storms.

BEACHES: Rip current risk remains moderate through the rest of the week. Highs seaside hit near 90 today, rain chances by 2-3pm in the 30% range as scattered storms develop this afternoon. Surf remains small (knee high) as a mix of distant swell moves into our local surf zones. High tide is around 2:30pm, low tide settles in around 8am.

THEME PARKS: Hot temps and lots of humidity at the attractions today. Showers and storms appear likely by 3pm (50% coverage) and should continue through late afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s before the rain arrives, then cooler with temperatures in the 80s under cloudier conditions the rest of the day.

OUTLOOK: A weak tropical wave located Northeast of the Bahamas will slowly move closer to Florida. While this feature won't develop into a storm, it will enhance rain chances by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances then stand at 60%+. Heavy downpours and lightning look likely during this time. Temperatures will remain in the 90s during the days, 70s will be common for the overnights.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring 2 areas in the tropics currently. The first is located Northeast of the Bahamas and now has no chance of development.

This feature could enhance rain across Florida late week. The second feature is located over the Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic, current developmental odds stand near 30% over the next 7 days. Some models develop this feature, other do not. We're watching and tracking this for you!