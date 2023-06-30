Orlando weather: Hot temps and dry skies to kick off the weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 93 degrees | Tonight's low: 73 degrees

Main weather concerns: Dry air is in play for Central Florida again on this Friday. This means rain chances around 10% or less.

Heat remains the big weather story with 90s the theme away from the coast. Coastal areas enjoy the upper 80s as Northeast ocean breezes keep things in check there. Skies trend mostly sunny with clouds mixing in as we head into the pm hours.

BEACHES: The beaches remain a good option on this Friday. Expect highs there around 88 degrees, rain chances out of the picture today.

Sunscreen is a must as a sunburn can develop in 15 minutes or less for some. Rip current risk stands at moderate with a small long period swell coursing into the local surf zone-this means surf heights in the 1' range with a few larger sets during the incoming tide. Low tide 12pm, high tide 6pm.

THEME PARKS: Rain chances are still super low, around 10% at max on this Friday. It will be toasty with highs in the low-mid 90s and lots of sunshine otherwise-generally dry conditions.

OUTLOOK: Looking into the quickly approaching Holiday weekend, hot temps dominate, rain chances slowly increase. Expect a continuation of highs in the mid-upper 90s, cooler along the beaches. Rain chances increase by Sunday to around 40% with a sharper rise as we draw closer to the July 4th Holiday on Tuesday.

Eventually the arrival of tropical moisture from the Northwest Caribbean force coverage up to 60%+. Heavy rain could be a topic of discussion during this time.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical storm formation looks low through the next 7 days.

NHC is watching a weak area of low pressure about 300 miles South-Southeast of Bermuda. Chance of development for this feature stands at 10% over the next 7 days.