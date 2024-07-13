Orlando weather: Hot and humid weather continues through the weekend

TONIGHT

A few showers and thunderstorms popped up earlier Saturday afternoon. There were 2 thunderstorms in Volusia County that were on the stronger side, but did not reach severe strength. The rest of the lingering showers are going to fizzle out through the rest of the early overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for the rest of the overnight with a low of 77 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

The hot and humid weather continues. We will see temperatures in the mid-90s for Sunday, but the humidity will make those already hot temperatures feel even hotter. The feel-like temperatures will be around 110 degrees.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

With the quick surface heating tomorrow, combined with the afternoon sea breeze and humidity, scattered showers and storms will start to fire up at about noon tomorrow. Most of the widespread rain will be between the hours of 4 and 5PM. Main threats will be lightning and the possibility of some stronger storms producing some small hail.

TROPICS

Because of the Saharan Dust putting a damper on the tropics, no tropical activity is expected in the near future.

However, models are suggesting that there could be a few areas that may develop into something down the line. A few areas to keep an eye on is the west coast of Africa, the southern Caribbean and along the East Coast from the system that moved up into the Carolinas yesterday.