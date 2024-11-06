Orlando weather: High humidity and torrential downpours due to distant Hurricane Rafael

FOX 35 Weather Impact Day:

We can expect high humidity and torrential downpours here in Central Florida as Hurricane Rafael churns in the Caribbean. Although Rafael is set to miss Florida by over 350 miles, its moisture will not. That tropical air will help enhance our rain intensity.

Although the expected rain is torrential, it will not rain all day.

There is also a very slight chance for a tornado and a few waterspouts. The overall rain chance is 60%.

Our highs will run about 5°F above normal, in the mid-80s.There will remain a high chance for rip currents at our beaches with high surf so it's recommended you don't swim in the Atlantic today.

Looking ahead:

In the long range forecast, temperatures will remain warm with mid-80s, but the highest humidity will exit our region Friday -- at least for a few days. We may catch another push of tropical air early next week with an approaching tropical trough from the Atlantic.Bottom-line today? It'll feel warm and humid with passing downpours.