Orlando weather: Heat, humidity, downpours forecast for Central Florida on Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. -
We've got a pretty typical weather setup considering it's the end of August.
Expect heat, humidity and a few downpours as we head into the afternoon across Central Florida on Monday.
High temperatures will run about 1-2° above our normal high of 91°F, leading to a feel-like heat index of 106-107°. While a few isolated morning showers are possible, today's highest rain chance will set up west of Orlando, concentrated over the Interstate 75 corridor, where an 80% chance can be expected during the late afternoon and evening.
The tropics are still quiet in the Atlantic, though a tropical wave emerging from Africa has a slight chance to develop over the next seven to 10 days.
That said, the National Hurricane Center gives the "all clear" for now, with no development expected in the week ahead.
