Orlando weather: Heat dominates Central Florida before cooler air moves in this weekend

Today's high: 88 degrees

Tonight's low: 64 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Another rather toasty day is in play on this Wednesday. Highs will climb into the upper-80s in most areas inland, our east coast beaches see the mid-80s. Skies remain dry.

BEACHES:

A great day to head to the beach with highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph-Southeast seabreeze for the PM. Low-moderate risk of rip

currents. UV is very high so don't forget to reapply that sunscreen!

Surf is up a bit today as a new distant ENE swell funnels into the beach front. Surf is in the knee-waist high range, fun early!

THEME PARKS:

Very warm weather is expected at the parks today with temperatures climbing well into the 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine all afternoon with a high near 88 degrees. Stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK:

High pressure dominates this week meaning our temperatures continue to rise with little to no rain. Models are showing a front that could finally move into FL by this weekend, bringing a slight dip in temperatures and shower chances.

Forecast highs will reach the low-80s by late weekend. Rain chances are on the rise to 30% coverage on Saturday with lingering showers on Sunday, chance near 20% or so then. Lows may even reach back into the upper-50s in some areas next Monday morning!

