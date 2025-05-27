Orlando weather: Hot and humid with more afternoon storms

The Brief Central Florida on Tuesday can expect a hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid-90s inland and upper 80s near the coast. Afternoon sea breeze storms are expected with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Daily afternoon storms continue throughout the week.



Summer-like weather returns for our Tuesday in Central Florida. Temperatures will be hot and humid and sea breeze showers and storms will develop this afternoon.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

In terms of temperatures, it will be another steamy day. Highs will soar into the low to middle 90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s near the beaches. Humidity will certainly be a factor today as well, so that means our feels-like temperatures will be around to the low 100s.

While the first half of the day features mostly sunny and dry conditions, sea breeze showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise by the mid-afternoon hours.

Timeline:

The best chances of rain will take place from roughly 4-5pm through 8-9pm. Anyone who sees the rain can expect heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and pockets of gusty winds.

After sunset, showers and storms will gradually fade. Temperatures will be mild, with morning lows falling into the 70s.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

The rest of the work week features daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms across Central Florida. Summer-like heat continues as well, highs will stay in the low 90s through the end of the week.

A cold front pushes through as we head into the start of the weekend, which will help to increase our rain chances even further and bring down temperatures. In fact, highs will likely be in the upper 80s for this weekend.

Best chances of rain this week will be Saturday due to the front. However, rain and storm chances will actually be slightly lower as a result as well for Sunday into Monday.



