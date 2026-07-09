Orlando weather: Heat advisory for Central Florida as temperatures climb

The Brief The arrival of the Saharan Dust will keep the weather hot across Central Florida. Heat advisories are in place for most of the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s but the "feels-like" temperatures will be close to 110°F.



The Saharan Dust has arrived, and heat advisories are in effect across Central Florida in what will be a daily thing until Saturday.

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Saharan Dust arrives

Air quality is lower with microscopic bits of dust called "particulates" that will also serve to "mop up" moisture aloft, limiting our daily afternoon storm chances.

This will keep the heat going strong through evening, with a relative absence of widespread cooling storms.

How hot will it get?:

Highs will be in the upper 90s, but the heat index or "feels-like" temperatures will near 110°F.

Our normal high is 92°F and normal low is 73°. We'll be running about 5° above normal on both sides of the day.

A ridge of high pressure is here and will strengthen over the area into the weekend. Widespread sinking of air will further heat skies and tamp down rain chances.

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Weather outlook for next week

A rainy storm system moves in early next week. This will provide relief from this heatwave and bring some welcome rain to the region as a whole.

Tropic remain quiet

The Saharan Dust plume, plus El Niño conditions are contributing to an unusually quiet Atlantic basin for July. There are no signs that will change.