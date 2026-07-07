Titusville stormwater system overwhelmed: Residents left pumping out floodwaters

The Brief The city of Titusville’s stormwater system struggled to move water when 3 inches of rain fell in a few hours. Residents across town reported flooding issues on Monday night, July 6. Infrastructure updates could mean a tax hike for residents.



Storms on Monday night dumped more than three inches of rain in just two and a half hours, completely overwhelming Titusville's aging drainage infrastructure.

The sudden deluge left cars trapped, pushed water inside local homes and forced frustrated residents to break out pumps to protect their properties.

What we know:

The rapid flooding hit neighborhoods hard all across town with residents on streets like Bryn Mawr and Parkland Street bearing the brunt of the damage.

On Parkland Street, one local family scrambled to pump rising waters out of their carport and nearby pond, trying desperately to redirect it into a nearby drainage ditch before the next band of storms rolled through. They noted this marks the fourth time their property has flooded since 2017.

‘Extremely frustrating’

For many taxpayers, the recurring issue has turned routine rain into a source of severe anxiety.

Neighbor Crystal Prew shared a similar sentiment, snapping photos of a fully submerged drain directly in front of her home. "I just wish I had known," Prew – who just bought her home a few years ago – said. She said there are issues because there is very little maintenance.

"These haven't been cleaned out in years, it’s the infrastructure," Prew said.

"It’s disheartening, honestly," added Amanda Decker. The Decker family had floodwater breach their carport on Monday night and remain unable to park cars in their own driveway due to the standing water trapped.

Titusville council member responds

The persistent issues have caught the attention of local leadership, who recognize that the problem has become a psychological burden for the community.

"Anytime it rains in Titusville, I feel like a lot of us get PTSD, and we know there is more likely going to be an issue," said Titusville City Council Member Megan Moscoso.

Moscoso is concerned about new development approvals and says the city needs to improve its existing drainage network.

"In my personal opinion, we just can’t continue to build unless we’ve taken care of the infrastructure we have," Moscoso said. "It just doesn’t make any sense to continue down that path of approving developments knowing what we know and seeing this rainfall coming and how it’s consistently flooding people’s homes."

How to report flooding

What you can do:

The City of Titusville is asking residents to report where they are seeing flooding. To better address hot spots and map out future infrastructure fixes, city officials are urging all impacted residents to formally document and report flooding issues.

An online reporting portal has been established for residents to upload real-time data from their neighborhoods.

What to include in a report:

Exact Location: Provide the specific street address or nearest intersection affected.

Visual Documentation: Upload clear photos or videos showing the extent of the high water or blocked drains.

Impact Details: Specify if the water has reached carports, driveways, yards, or the interior of structures.

Residents can access the reporting system directly through the city's official portal.

What's next:

Titusville officials are currently working to update the city's Stormwater Master Plan to engineer long-term solutions. However, those upgrades will require funding.

Local property owners could soon see a tax hike to pay for the massive infrastructure overhaul. City leaders are scheduled to debate and discuss the potential tax increase by establishing the maximum stormwater assessment rate this coming Tuesday, July 14.