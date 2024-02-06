Orlando weather: Gusty winds, coastal erosion expected in Florida

Low pressure in the Atlantic is producing gusty winds today with 20-30 mph gusts and coastal erosion during times of high tide.

Waves will chew away at the sands and dunes. Seas over the Gulf Stream waters will be hazardous and confused with 20 to 30-foot seas.

This is delaying the planned return of the crewed Axiom-3 space mission from the International Space Station (ISS) as landing in high seas would be dangerous for the astronauts and their retrieval team.

Hazardous boating and surf conditions continue through Thursday. Otherwise, sunshine and warmer weather lay ahead for our region into the weekend with mid-70s making a slow but steady return.

Ultimately early next week, a cold front follows a brief return to the 80s, setting us up for another cool week as we go into mid-February with highs in the low 60s.