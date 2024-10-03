Orlando weather: Gulf system forecast to bring heavy rain to Florida next week

Central Florida has a couple of quieter days before the next system threatens our region with heavy rain next week. Our afternoon rain chances today will target Orlando, points south.

North of town, storm chances will remain low. Highs will reach a few degrees above normal, close to 90.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the system in the Gulf will have a lower chance to develop quickly, but the impacts to Florida remain unchanged. We still face a rainy next week with potential that flooding could become a concern. At this point, South Florida looks favored for the heaviest rain, amounting to over a foot cumulatively over the week.

If a cold front draped across North Florida next week stays just a bit farther north, we'd see this axis of heaviest rain across Central Florida causing a significantly flooding potential.

In the outside chance it's named as a tropical storm or in this case, a SUB-tropical storm storm, the name would be Milton.

Behind next week's system, it looks like we'll sample the first stretch of cooler weather since Spring, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s along with lower humidity. That's something to look forward to.