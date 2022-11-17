Orlando weather forecast: Will it rain on Thanksgiving this year? Here's the current outlook

It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is one week away and Central Florida can expect nice weather for the holiday.

Afternoon highs in Orlando are forecast to be in the upper-70s with mostly sunny skies. As of now, there is a 20% low chance for any showers next Thursday.

Whether you will participate in a Turkey Trot, have lunch outside, or plan to go on an after dinner walk, the weather will be nice for all to enjoy.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we continue to update you on any changes the holiday forecast.