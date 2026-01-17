Triple homicide suspect arrested in Kissimmee shooting, deputies say

article

The Brief Deputies said the shooting happened in the Indian Hill subdivision around noon on Saturday. Ahmad Bojeh, 29, was arrested in connection to the shooting, deputies said.



Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a shooting left three men dead on Saturday, according to officials.

Officials were initially notified about a shooting in the Indian Hill Subdivision near Kissimmee around 12:13 p.m., according to a release.

Deputies arrived at the location to find three males dead from gunshot wounds in front of the residence, officials said.

Ahmad Bojeh, 29, was later located and booked on three counts of murder in connection to the shooting. It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.