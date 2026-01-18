Osceola Sheriff: Kissimmee triple shooting was random, 'cold-blooded,' premeditated

The Brief The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh. Two of the victims in this incident were brothers. Bojeh made his first court appearance and was denied bond.



Three adult men were found shot and killed outside a home in Osceola County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, Deputies were notified of a shooting at 12:14 p.m. Saturday in the Indian Point Subdivision near Kissimmee.

When deputies arrived at 296 Indian Point Circle, they found three adult males deceased in front of the residence. Authorities say all three victims suffered gunshot wounds.

What we know about the suspect: 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was quickly located and detained. Bojeh has been arrested and is being booked into the Osceola County Jail on three counts of murder.

"There is no threat to the community, as a suspect of these horrific and senseless murders has been caught and arrested by Osceola County deputies," said Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon.

Sheriff Blackmon provided additional details during a media update on Sunday, outlining a timeline of events from Saturday’s incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired were received at 12:14 p.m. Deputies arrived on scene at 12:19 p.m. and observed the suspect fleeing toward 298 Indian Point Drive, which investigators later confirmed is the suspect’s residence.

After a search warrant was signed and served at that location, deputies recovered two firearms. Authorities say they are awaiting confirmation that the weapons were used in the shooting.

What we know about the victims: Two of the victims have been identified as Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan, and his brother Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio. Next of kin has been notified for both men.

The third victim is identified as a 68-year-old male friend from Ohio. His name will be released once next-of-kin notification is complete.

Officials say Bojeh made his first court appearance and was denied bond. The investigation remains active.