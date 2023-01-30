Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures surge to the 80s across Central Florida

Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Main weather concerns: No issues in the forecast for today! Monday will feature more sunshine and a southerly wind which all combine to give us a warm late-January day in Central FL. Highs will climb to well above average and situate in the 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week.

BEACHES: A mix of sun and clouds will be at play along the beaches today, highs hit the upper 70s to near 80 along the Southern coastal areas.

THEME PARKS: It will be a great day to head to the parks with fair and warm weather along with the return of afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm to the low-mid 80s with a light SE wind.

OUTLOOK: The warm weather pattern becomes even more established this week. Highs surge into the low to mid 80s inland on Monday with upper 70s along the coast.

We remain in the 80s all week long until a system arrives Friday. That system will spread across the state Friday afternoon allowing for a chance of showers and storms.

Our weather will also become breeze heading into the weekend. More seasonable weather returns Saturday.