Orlando weather forecast: Stormy weekend ahead for Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees/70% chance p.m. storms

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

A weak front remains stalled over northern Florida this weekend. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beachgoers all weekend during the afternoon. In addition to the lightning, slow-moving storms with heavy rain could bring localized flooding.

The overall chance for rain is likely, mainly after 1 p.m. and storms should end each day around 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be extra humid with highs in the low-90s, feels-like temps close to 100°.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and super muggy, followed by a stormy afternoons ... again. Be careful in the heat, especially if you're not used to Florida in August.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Low risk for rip currents and waves of 1-2 feet, with a brushed appearance thanks to the offshore flow. Should be great for standup paddleboarding. Lightning will be a hazard as storms will have no trouble rushing toward the beaches. Likely rain chance at the beach after 2 p.m. each day.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We'll continue to see likely rain chances through this weekend with a frontal boundary draped over Florida. Drier weather may return early next week before storm chances rise again.

TROPICS:

A surface trough in the western Gulf may develop into a tropical depression over the next few days before working ashore in Texas, bringing what could be some flooding rains to the S. Texas Valley region of the Rio Grande. No impacts to FL. The chance for development per the NHC is low, at 10%.