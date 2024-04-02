Orlando Weather Forecast timeline: County-by-county breakdown when storms arrive

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Wednesday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as strong to severe storms are possible throughout Central Florida. The main weather threats will be rain, lightning, thunder, strong winds and wind gusts, as well as the possibility of hail. There is also a chance of an isolated tornado, though this system is not expected to have a widespread tornado threat.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown and an hour-by-hour look at when the storms are expected to cross parts of Central Florida.

Orlando Weather Radar Live: Track FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Timeline: Here's when the storms are expected to arrive

Alachua County Weather Forecast

The line of storms is expected to impact north-central Florida during the early morning hours on Wednesday through mid-afternoon, likely 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. There will likely be heavy rain, downpours, vivid lightning, and strong winds with gusts possibly up to 60 mph. Outside the storms, it will still be windy with gusts expected between 30-40 mph throughout the day.

Gilchrist County Weather Forecast

Levy County Weather Forecast

Marion County Weather Forecast

Flagler County Weather Forecast

The strongest line of storms will likely arrive in Central Florida between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. bringing with it a lot of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, as well a hail up to marble size. It's also possible that severe thunderstorm warnings could be issued as these storms move through.

Volusia County Weather Forecast

Lake County Weather Forecast

Sumter County Weather Forecast

Orange County Weather Forecast

The storms are expected to reach Orange County and the surrounding areas later Wednesday afternoon, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m..

Torrential rain, lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado are all possible as these storms move through.

Timing wise, it's during the evening commute and when students get out of school. Visibility is expected to diminish along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95.

Brevard County Weather Forecast

Osceola County Weather Forecast

