Orlando Weather Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible this weekend before rain changes dip

Cloud cover will continue to build into Central Florida as we head into the rest of Saturday afternoon. This will give way to increasing chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms by the mid-to-late afternoon.

It won't be an all-day washout, however, with a 50% chance expected.

For those who see showers, expect slow-moving systems with heavy downpours. Rainfall could be anywhere between 1-3" of rain in a short period of time.

Temperatures will be close to our average highs this time of year, topping out a degree or two on either side of 90.

Sunday is looking to be much of the same with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central Florida.

When will the rain and humidity end?

If you're hoping for a break from the soggy and stormy weather, you're in luck! While rain and storms are still in the forecast for this week, chances will be much lower.

Dry air will be filtering in at the start of the week and will give way to more isolated/sea breeze-driven showers and storms. A 30-40% chance can be anticipated for much of next week and slightly lower humidity levels as well.