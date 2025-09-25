Orlando weather: Above-average temperatures with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible

The Brief Temperatures on Thursday will reach above-average levels across Central Florida. A few scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible, with chances peaking at 40%. A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible tonight with lows falling into the 70s.



Temperatures on Thursday will reach above-average levels, making it feel more like summer across Central Florida. In addition, a few scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Highs will climb to above average levels, reaching the low-to-mid-90s this afternoon. For perspective, our typical highs are usually around the upper-80s for late September.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, as well. However, we won't have a complete and total washout of a day, with chances peaking at 40%.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

A few downpours will linger after sunset. These will fade into the overnight, giving way to gradual clearing.

A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible, and lows will fall into the 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

Heading into Friday, additional rounds of scattered showers and storms are on the way.

These will be more of our typical summer showers and storms, as slightly deeper moisture filters into the region. This will help keep rain and storm chances elevated into the weekend. It won't be a washout, but do be prepared for afternoon downpours and storms, especially for inland areas.

Near the coast, we'll also feel the indirect impacts of what looks to become (at least) Tropical Storm Imelda as it curves north in the Atlantic running parallel to the east coast of the state. Outer rain bands will bring gusty showers, rough surf and a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

So far, the timing looks to be Sunday and into the early parts of next week. We'll also be tracking a cold front that will gradually slide through this weekend. This will help to usher in slightly drier air with next week's rain chances staying on the more isolated side.