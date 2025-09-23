Orlando weather: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms

The Brief Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The highest chances of rain will be between 5–10 p.m. Highs will reach the low-90s.



Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon across Central Florida.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a preview for the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We'll see isolated afternoon storms, mainly south of Orlando, with heat and humidity making it feel more like summer even though it's the first full day of fall.

Highs will reach the low-90s with a 40% chance of rain between 5–10 p.m.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Everything will quiet down after 10 p.m. with any remaining storms dissipating and making way for partly cloudy skies and a low around 75°.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

We'll have a consistent pattern with heat, humidity and afternoon storms, resembling a summer pattern.

High will reach the low-90s with a likely afternoon storm chance each day.