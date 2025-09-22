Orlando weather: Warm and muggy temperatures with afternoon scattered storms possible

The Brief Monday is the autumnal equinox, which signals the official start of fall. Temperatures will be warm today, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s near the coast and low-90s for inland areas. The day will start off with some fog, and a few storms are expected this afternoon.



Even though Monday is the autumnal equinox, which signals the official start of fall, temperatures across Central Florida aren't quite feeling like it. Dense fog is expected this morning, while storms will make an appearance as we progress to the afternoon.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

As you're making your way out the door on this Monday morning, you could run into areas with patchy dense fog.

This is mainly near the Interstate 75 corridor and during the morning hours. This will gradually lift and clear out by late morning.

Temperatures will be warm today, but still close to normal. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-80s near the coast and low-90s for inland areas.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon with a 40% chance on the way. The best chances look to take place along and southeast of the Interstate 4 corridor. Heavy rain and pockets of gusty winds will be possible for those who see any of today's storms.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

A few lingering showers and downpours will be possible overnight.

Temperatures will remain warm and muggy as lows fall into the mid-70s.

What will the weather look like over the next few days?

Looking Ahead:

As we head into the middle part of this week, rain and storm chances will slightly increase.

We'll expect an increase in moisture levels towards mid-to-late week, which will in turn bring up our shower and storm chances. It won't be a complete and total washout, but do plan for some afternoon downpours and storms.

