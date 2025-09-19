Orlando weather: Dry, warm and seasonable day for Football Friday

The Brief A mostly dry and warm day is in the works for our Friday in Central Florida. After beginning our day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning, temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable. Only a 10–20% chance of a few isolated showers and downpours will be possible.



Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a preview of our weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

After beginning our day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning, temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable. Plan for highs to reach the upper-80s and low-90s for inland areas. Near the East Coast beaches, highs will climb into the mid-80s.

Chances of rain and storms will be limited today with drier air in place. Only a 10–20% chance of a few isolated showers and downpours will be possible. This means the majority of us will stay on the dry side and will make for a great night for Friday night high school football games.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Partly to mostly clear skies will take shape overnight.

Temperatures will dip down into the upper-60s and low-70s for morning lows.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Rain and storm chances into the weekend will remain on the lower side, at only 20% and 30% for Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone will see the rain, but scattered downpours and a few storms can't be ruled out.

Highs will climb into the upper-80s to near 90 degrees for most this weekend as well.

Otherwise, another slug of moisture pushes in for next week, leading to much higher chances of showers and storms. These will take shape as we head into the middle parts of the new workweek.