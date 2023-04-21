Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect a nice start to our Friday here in Central Florida. The afternoon and evening will offer up an isolated shower and storm chance, mainly after 2-3pm today, holding steady through late tonight.

Rain chances are in the 20-30% and not ALL locations will see it. Highs near 85 inland, closer to 80 along the beaches with a breezy East wind.

BEACHES: Highs near 80 along the beaches today with a continuation of Easterly winds at 10-20mph. Surf is in the 2-3' range in a bumpy Easterly wind swell. Rip current risk holds at MODERATE all weekend. Rain chances along the coast will be isolated this morning and into the afternoon/evening hours. Coverage will range through the 20-30% range-showers and a storm or 2 possible.



THEME PARKS: Looking good for much of the day on this Friday park-side. Rain chance will move up after 2pm and hold in the 20-30% range through late evening.

Don't rule out a heavy downpour and a lightning strike or 2. Highs hit around 85 this afternoon with a pulsing Easterly breeze. Skies blend with sun and clouds.

OUTLOOK: Seabreezes will fire up storms mainly after 2pm today. Chances are in the 20-30% range at this time with any rain fading by very late tonight.

Saturday brings very warm highs near 90 degrees in advance of an approaching front.

Rain chances Saturday will be around before 12pm and hold through 6-7pm Saturday evening. Could be a few isolated strong storms around during this time, chances are fairly low and around 30% or less Saturday.

A "LEVEL 1 POSSIBLE" risk for a few stronger storms is in play. Cooler and drier behind the front Sunday.

Looks like a wetter and potentially a stormier trend next week as another front courses through midweek, stay tuned!